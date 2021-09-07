By Fortune Eromosele

UNESCO Laureate, Professor Bashiru Aremu, has meritoriously awarded the Chief Imam Oluyole Estate Extension of Ibadan Land, Chief Imam Mudathir Atanda Bada.

Chief Imam Mudathir Atanda Bada who is one of chief Imams under Olubadan of Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria , His Royal Highness, Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje Ogungunniso1, got the double honour as he received ICWLS Global Awards of Excellence at his Central Mosque in Oluyole Estate Extension in Ibadan Oyo State, Nigeria.

However, while congratulating him during the award presentation ceremony earlier Aremu congratulated Chief Imam Bada on his different awards as stated below; Most Notable and Top Distinguished Islamic Leader of the 21st Century, Global Golden Medal,Five Stars Global Golden Award and Life Fellowship of International Chartered World Learned Society.

The global group of green Academia, International Chartered World Learned Society, ICWLS under the leadership of its World Grand President, UNESCO Laureate, Professor Aremu had earlier decorated the Chief Imam Oluyole Estate Extension of Ibadan Land with global Golden Muffler, global golden medal and others as a Global signs of International Chartered World Learned Society as a mark of respect and global excellence of Atanda.

Aremu said: “On behalf of the International Chartered World Learned Society, I congratulate Chief Imam Mudathir Atanda Bada as Most Notable and Top Distinguished Islamic Leader of the 21st Century.

“I commend Chief Imam Mudathir Atanda Bada for his outstanding contribution in the field of Islamic Religion and Community development.”