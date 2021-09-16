By Arogbonlo Israel

Lagos State University, LASU, has confirmed the appointment of Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, the wife of Tunji Bello, Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, as its new Vice Chancellor.

She becomes the ninth Vice Chancellor of LASU after a rigorous exercise laced with intrigues and suspense.

This is coming after the completion of a five-year single term of office by the 8th substantive Vice Chancellor, Olanrewaju Fagbohun.

Here are 16 facts to know about the new LASU VC, Prof Ibiyemi Bello:

She was born on April 23, 1964 to Mrs. Jadesola Ibidapo (nee Abraham) of Ita Kose, Lagos Island and Mr Emiola Ibidapo-Okunrinboye of Owo, Ondo State.

She attended Anglican Girls Primary School in Surulere from 1970 to 1974 and then Lagos Anglican Girls Grammar School in Surulere, between 1974 and 1979. She proceeded to Methodist Girls High School in Yaba, and Lagos State College of Science and Technology, Ikosi Campus where she did her “A” levels in 1982.

She attended the prestigious University of Ibadan where she bagged a BSc (Hons) in Physiology in 1985. After her NYSC at the University of Lagos, she was awarded MSc Physiology in 1987 at the University of Lagos. She attended a 6-month research training in the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio in the US in 1994.

In 1998, she was awarded a PhD in Physiology at the University of Lagos.

She bagged a Post-graduate Diploma in Theology from the Bible College of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in the year 2001 and a Post-graduate Diploma in Education PGDE at the Lagos State University in 2018.

She rose through the ranks from an Assistant Lecturer (1988-1991), Lecturer II between 1991 and 1996, Lecturer 1 between 1996 to 1999 at the College of Medicine of the University of Lagos, Idi Araba.

Between 1999 and 2005, she was a Senior Lecturer. She was Associate Professor between 2005 and October 1, 200 at the UNILAG College of Medicine.

In October 2007, she assumed duty as the first Professor of Physiology in Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM).

In 2012, she was nominated by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to attend Course 34 at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies in Kuru, Plateau State – the highest policy advisory body of the Federal Government. She was awarded Member of the National Institute (mni) certificate.

She was awarded a fellowship by the Physiological Society in United Kingdom (UK) in 2017 and followed by the fellowship of the Physiological Society of Nigeria. She was appointed a Fellow of the society for Environmental Toxicology and Pollution Mitigation in 2019.

She has held positions, which include: Acting Vice Chancellor, LASU (July –December 2010; January – October 2011). Deputy Vice Chancellor (December 2008 – December 201). Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), LASU (November 2011- January 2013). Head, Department of Physiology, LASUCOM (October 2007 – December 2008).

She was State Government’s representative on the Lagos State University (LASU) Governing Council, between 2004 and 2008. She was LASU’s Senate representative in the Governing Council.

She is the pioneering Director of LASU Directorate of Advancement established by former Vice Chancellor, Prof Lanre Fagbohun, in 2016.

She has graduated 4 PhDs and 37 MSc candidates, while still supervising more PhD students. A brilliant academic, she has over 53 publications to her credit.

She is happily married to Mr. Tunji Bello, a journalist and lawyer. They are blessed with 3 children.

She is the Area Pastor in charge of the Testimony Chapel, an area under Lagos Province 1 of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

