By Sola Isola, Ibadan

Many residents of Arola, Apete, Awotan, Araromi, Ajibode, Masoke and Laniba in Ido and Akinyele local government of Oyo state have trooped out to launch a “no meter, no payment” protest.

The residents insisted that they will not make any payment to Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) except the company provides pre-paid meters and they will not attend to any official coming to distribute bills in their area.

The residents are demanding the following as seen on their banner: provision of feeders; provision of more transformers to the communities; metering of unmetered houses; stoppage of overbilling “crazy bill”.

They maintained that except these demands are met, the community will resist any attempt by the IBEDC officials to either distribute bills or cut their wire off.

While speaking at the protest, Engr. Rasaq Fabayo, Chairman of the Community Development Association, said that IBEDC is making the communities pay electricity tariffs that they did not use.

“On behalf of residents of Apete, Awotan, Araromi Akufo, Laniba, Ajibode, we are launching this campaign, if any IBEDC official comes to your house, and they demand money, tell them that no meter is no payment.”

“We are here to launch a ‘no meter no payment’ campaign. We are paying for what we are not using.

It was learnt that the residents are taking their campaign to Apete garage, Arola, Ajibode junction and other areas in the two local government areas.

Vanguard News Nigeria