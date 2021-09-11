…Rtd DPO recounts the good, the bad and the ugly
…Sometimes civilians mount pressure on policemen to accept bribe
By Emmanuel Iheaka
He is a sexagenarian who just survived a major heart surgery.
Journey into Nigeria Police Force
When the opportunity to join the police presented, he took a grip on it, for it was about the biggest to come then.
After secondary school, an opportunity to join the police came and I had to join. As one who was aware of the enormous responsibility, I was very committed to the service, as I grew through the ranks”.
The counsel from his mother and the consciousness of his background kept him going in service. Okore said two things that determine one’s growth in the force are hard work and discipline.
He came on the verge of being dismissed as a consequence of the escape of a robbery suspect who was to make a statement under his custody and an inspector. A suspect had been arrested and while Okore was to take his statement, he escaped from custody.
When I returned, I neither saw the suspect, nor the three sergeants. When I asked the sergeants, they said they didn’t remember a suspect was in the office while leaving.
That incident was the most traumatizing experience I had while in service. I was completely devastated. I became emaciated within three days. Everyone had pity for me.
Some came with the suggestion of leading me to a native doctor who could help give hint about the hide out of the suspect, but that was against my faith. “But God came through for us.
The inspector and myself traced the suspect to his village in Abia State and rearrested him. That saved us”.
Foreign mission The Operational Officer of the Nigerian contingent of the United Nations Peace Keeping Mission in Sudan, Okore recounted how exciting it was seeing the much respect accorded to Nigerian officers in foreign land.
According to him, Nigerian cops were highly regarded outside the shores of the country.“I was in Sudan for mission, we enjoyed much regard from foreigners. They respected us so much.
Appointment as DPO
He had served at Ihitte Uboma, Egbema and Nwangele divisions, all in Imo State. But for him, Nwangele was the centre of it all. He had employed his ingenuity towards settling a dispute over a royal stool that had torn communities in Nwangele apart for decades.
Allure of N3 million
This, he said he vehemently rejected, but not without a dose of insult.“Somebody I didn’t know contacted me for a bribe of N3 million to go against somebody I later discovered was innocent. I rejected the money and insisted on doing the right thing.
When he realized I wasn’t ready to compromise, he became disappointed and tried to mock me for saying no. He said I would be a poor man if I continued in that manner. But my conscience was always free for standing on the side of truth. Some times, civilians mount pressure on police men to accept bribe.
You would be amazed the extent they can go sometimes”.
Life after service Though Okore does not have all the money, he prides as a police officer who never compromised. He is also still holding on to God, as he told our correspondent that the seed of fear of God planted in him as a child is what has kept him moving.
In 2017, he had a serious health challenge and ended up going for heart surgery. This, he survived, and is very grateful to God.“I may not have all the money, but I can always be bold to say I never compromised while in service. In 2017, I had a serious health issue, I went for heart surgery and God saved me, and of course, I’m very grateful for that”.
