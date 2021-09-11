…Rtd DPO recounts the good, the bad and the ugly

…Sometimes civilians mount pressure on policemen to accept bribe



By Emmanuel Iheaka

He is a sexagenarian who just survived a major heart surgery. By Emmanuel Iheaka

But he wouldn’t mind standing for hours for talks, as long as they border on morals and reliving his experience in service.

The ease and passion with which he did it, leaves one with a conviction that he is gifted with oratory and full of experience.

After traversing the length and breath of the country in service to his fatherland; Rtd DSP Chukwuma Okore has seen the good, the bad and the ugly.

In all, he holds his head high as one who never compromised on integrity. Saturday Vanguard engaged the erstwhile Divisional Police Officer (DPO) on his experience while in service and life after service.



Journey into Nigeria Police Force

Having lost his father to the Nigeria/Biafra war at the tender age of 12, Okore, the first in a family of nine, saw early the battle that laid ahead. He was therefore, determined to succeed. He began assisting his mother and doing menial jobs to ensure the family kept moving.

When the opportunity to join the police presented, he took a grip on it, for it was about the biggest to come then.

“I lost my father at the age of 12. He was killed during the Nigeria/Biafra war. When my father died, we knew we needed to put in more efforts to pull through. And as the first son of the family, much of the responsibility rested on me.“So, I started early to fight the battle of life.

After secondary school, an opportunity to join the police came and I had to join. As one who was aware of the enormous responsibility, I was very committed to the service, as I grew through the ranks”.

The counsel from his mother and the consciousness of his background kept him going in service. Okore said two things that determine one’s growth in the force are hard work and discipline.

Except you have a godfather, otherwise, you must be hardworking and disciplined in the police in order to grow. Right from the college, I took everything seriously and read through all the courses because I knew I had nobody to fight for me except God. And of course, I did well in all the courses”.



Almost dismissed while in service

Professing his firm belief that God rules in the affairs of men, the ex-cop who exuded courage amidst oratory, narrated an ordeal he described as the biggest challenge of his career.

He came on the verge of being dismissed as a consequence of the escape of a robbery suspect who was to make a statement under his custody and an inspector. A suspect had been arrested and while Okore was to take his statement, he escaped from custody.

This, of course, attracted a query as they were mandated to produce the suspect or face dismissal. As expected, he became devastated.“I was working under an inspector and a robbery suspect was arrested and brought to our office to make a statement.

The inspector was not on the desk and I needed an extra statement sheet; so, I left the suspect with three other sergeants who were sitting in our office, to go look for the inspector.

When I returned, I neither saw the suspect, nor the three sergeants. When I asked the sergeants, they said they didn’t remember a suspect was in the office while leaving.

That incident was the most traumatizing experience I had while in service. I was completely devastated. I became emaciated within three days. Everyone had pity for me.

Some came with the suggestion of leading me to a native doctor who could help give hint about the hide out of the suspect, but that was against my faith. “But God came through for us.

The inspector and myself traced the suspect to his village in Abia State and rearrested him. That saved us”.

Foreign mission The Operational Officer of the Nigerian contingent of the United Nations Peace Keeping Mission in Sudan, Okore recounted how exciting it was seeing the much respect accorded to Nigerian officers in foreign land.

According to him, Nigerian cops were highly regarded outside the shores of the country.“I was in Sudan for mission, we enjoyed much regard from foreigners. They respected us so much.

The experience was very exciting and something I will always relive.“I was still in Sudan when information came that I had been appointed a DPO. The camp erupted in joy and we celebrated it there”, he enthused.

Appointment as DPO

As one who had no godfather in the service, Okore maintained that his appointment as DPO was a cheering one, and by dint of hardwork. Having garnered much experience, fitting into such position was a smooth sail for him.

He had served at Ihitte Uboma, Egbema and Nwangele divisions, all in Imo State. But for him, Nwangele was the centre of it all. He had employed his ingenuity towards settling a dispute over a royal stool that had torn communities in Nwangele apart for decades.

Reason, the people invested much love on Okore and never wanted him to leave.“When I arrived Nwangele, there was a dispute in communities over the issue of eze that had lasted for decades. I saw it as a challenge. So, I had to convene meeting of stakeholders in the areas to sue for peace, because I needed such peace to operate successfully. That was why the people loved me so much and never wanted me to leave. We were still trying to resolve the matter when I was transferred”.



Allure of N3 million

As a DPO, the integrity of Okore came to test. But according to him, nothing would have made him lower the bar of morality. While investigating a case, Okore submitted that somebody he did not know contacted him for a bribe of N3 million to pervert course of investigation, in a matter he later discovered was a pure conspiracy against the innocent.

This, he said he vehemently rejected, but not without a dose of insult.“Somebody I didn’t know contacted me for a bribe of N3 million to go against somebody I later discovered was innocent. I rejected the money and insisted on doing the right thing.

When he realized I wasn’t ready to compromise, he became disappointed and tried to mock me for saying no. He said I would be a poor man if I continued in that manner. But my conscience was always free for standing on the side of truth. Some times, civilians mount pressure on police men to accept bribe.

You would be amazed the extent they can go sometimes”.

Life after service Though Okore does not have all the money, he prides as a police officer who never compromised. He is also still holding on to God, as he told our correspondent that the seed of fear of God planted in him as a child is what has kept him moving.

In 2017, he had a serious health challenge and ended up going for heart surgery. This, he survived, and is very grateful to God.“I may not have all the money, but I can always be bold to say I never compromised while in service. In 2017, I had a serious health issue, I went for heart surgery and God saved me, and of course, I’m very grateful for that”.

n the current security situation in the country, he believes that government should look inwards towards finding a solution, expressing optimism that God will see the country through.

Regret

One thing he regrets was not retiring while serving as DPO in Nwangele. He believes the people would have done much for him.“With the much love Nwangele people had for me, if I had retired while still serving there, I know they would have done much for me, but unfortunately, I was transferred out few months to retirement”, he regretted.