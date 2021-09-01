By Victor Arjiromanus

Ugochukwu Emmanuel Chinonso, aka Darvey Rucci, is among several talented Nigerian creatives employing the screen to entertain and inspire thousands of social media enthusiasts across Nigeria and over, only that, in a more dynamic way, Darvey has picked luxury as a subject to tickle the fancy of his audience with creative gusto.

In a chit-chat with Vanguard, the Imo state born graduate of Mechanical Engineering from the Federal University of Technology Owerri reveals that he is ‘’working towards being a significant public figure who portrays influential and lavish lifestyle’’

Though, he said; ‘’ I am portraying luxury in a way to motivate young people to work hard and earn money that will enable them to live a big and comfortable lifestyle, not in a way that will push into taking illegal means to make wealth’’

Darvey Rucci is multi-talented, and strongly into Music, Video content creating (films), and an entrepreneur. He also mentioned his venture into music and his journey, and how he aspires to work with great Nigerian artists that inspire him.

‘’ I’ve been doing music from 2016, I found the talent of music in me when I was still a child, after Sunday service at the church then, I found myself at home creating gospel tunes and songs and that’s how it all started, so my friends started telling me that I could do more in music and that’s how I delved in the world of music, fully.’’

‘’Music means a lot to me, I can hardly survive without a headphone on my ear listening to music, it makes me feel better, it releases stress, takes away many thoughts of my mind because it’s either I’m enjoying the sound or trying to get every meaning out of a song. On my end doing music, I see it as a way of expressing myself and making people happy.’’

‘’I would love to feature Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Phyno and Tems.’’ He said

Darvey has an upcoming Extended Play(EP), with a single ”Down for You” and may likely feature some of the artists earlier mentioned.