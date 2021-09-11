…Apologizes to Nigerians, husband

…I didn’t know what I was doing the moment I entered the house – Boma

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Evicted BBNaija ‘Shine ya Eye’ housemates, Boma and Tega are currently battling to overcome the trauma, shame and negative attention that their ‘ misconduct’ brought to them while they were in the house.

In fact, since their eviction last Sunday night alongside Michael and Peace, the two housemates have been in the news for the wrong reason.

On social media, their story has been trending more than ever, just as it’s the most talked about buzz on radio and television at the moment.

During the week, the remorseful housemates stepped out to face their shame when they embarked on a media tour in Lagos. Perhaps, after four weeks of smooching, kissing and having an amorous affair that blinded their senses of reasoning, the ex-housemates soon realized it’s a different world outside the BBNaija house.

In one of her media sessions with BBC Pidgin, Tega broke down in tears, apologizing for her wrongdoing in the house.

According to her, the past few days have been one hell of a moment, where the whole world seemed to be collapsing on her.

Fighting back tears, remorseful Tega admitted that she went too far with Boma, and wished that her fans as well as supporters would find a place in their hearts to forgive her.

The embattled ex-housemate also apologized to her husband and those she disappointed by her action while she was in BBNaija house.

“ I want to thank everyone who has supported and encouraged me despite everything that has happened. Words cannot express how grateful I am.”

“It has not been an easy one for me. From every media round I have been to, it has been neck-breaking.”

“Every time I get to speak about that topic, it puts me off. I’m out of the show now. The show has ended for me. But a lot of things are still going on. I have been this kind of person when anything happens, I take it on a lighter note, so that I don’t get easily frustrated and maybe, get into depression.”

“But people take things differently. I have been emotionally broken for the past two days. It feels like a year. I am sorry to everyone who feels disappointed by my actions. I am sorry to my fans. I want to apologize openly to my husband. It’s been hard. I’m sorry.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions and I sincerely apologize to everyone that I disappointed and to those who could not stand my actions while on the show. I am truly sorry.”

“At this phase of my life, I need all the love I can get. Please, I want to beg everyone of you don’t drag my son and my husband into this mess. He didn’t do anything wrong, he just supported his wife. I apologize. I can’t let this moment go down the drain . This is because if I am not mentally okay , nothing is really going to work for me. I am sorry, all I need right now is your support and prayers. Pray for me and my family,” Tega begged Nigerians.

Also, speaking in another interview with Beat Fm 99.9, the embattled former housemate developed thick skin, revealing that whatever happened between herself and Boma was pre-discussed. She also disclosed that she had a conversation with her husband before she entered the house where the latter asked her not to be in her shell.

Tega revealed that she and Boma were simply enjoying the buzz from other housemates and decided to carry on with their love affair.

Tega remains one of the most talked about housemates in the history of BBNaija, whose eviction last Sunday was greeted with wild jubilation. She had an ‘affair’ with fellow housemate, Boma who was also evicted on the same night she was evicted, with clips of them cuddling, kissing, and having sex going viral on social media.

However, defending his action, Boma said the moment he entered the house, he didn’t know what he was doing. He also apologized for disappointing his fans and those that supported him.

In his post-eviction interview with Ebuka, Boma disclosed that he started getting intimate with Tega because they wanted to give the viewers a show.

Speaking further, the Hollywood actor said “ “I and Tega saw that the house was boring, people were always sleeping, so we decided to give the viewers a show. We felt we could be a standard performer.”

“I did not feel I should step back because she was married but now I see. It is late, I am human but my intention was not to take a married woman away from her husband.”

