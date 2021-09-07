The Humour Awards Secretariat is calling for entries for 20 categories of humorous acts in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The call for entries started on September 3, 2021 and closes on September 17, 2021. The period under review between January 1, 2019 and August 31, 2021. The inclusion of year 2019 in the review is due to the inactivity in the comedy industry in 2020 as a result of COVID-19.

The Humour Awards aims at becoming Nigeria’s foremost award ceremony that recognizes and celebrates comedians and humorists in Africa.

The maiden edition of the event billed to hold in Lagos will give awards in the following categories: Revelation of the Year, Standup Comedian of the Year, Best Male Online Skitmaker, Best Female Online Skitmaker, The Humour Awards Fans Favourite, Sitcom of the Year, Humanitarian Comedian of the Year, Best Comic Actor, Best Music Comedian and Humour Personality of the Year.

Other categories of the award are Most Creative Standup Comedy Show, Best Cartoon Illustrator, Special Recognition Award, African Recognition Award, Brand Recognition Award, Best Comedy Club, Hall of Fame Award, Best Comedy Kid, Best Comedy Animation and Posthumous Awards.

The secretariat urges practitioners in the comedy industry to submit their entries so as to be considered for nomination.