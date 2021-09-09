.

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu Thursday advised that only unity and fairness in the decision-making of the key organs of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, will return it to power in 2023.

The party, which lost control in 2015, after 16 years in power, has been rocked by a series of troubles since last year, leading to multiple high-profile defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and internal wrangling.

The Leader of the PDP and other minority parties in the Green Chamber called for fairness and cohesion at the 93rd National Executive Committee(NEC) Meeting of the Party at its National Secretariat in Abuja.

According to Elumelu “It is with a great sense of responsibility that I address the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great party today.

“Indeed, the resolutions of our last NEC meeting of August 28, 2021, the resilience of our leaders and commitment of all party members, in charting the way through our challenges, brought a deep relief to Nigerians in their confidence in our party as the only viable option to rescue our nation at this critical time.

“May I, once again, commend our leaders, the Board of Trustees, (BoT), the PDP Governors’ Forum, the National Working Committee (NWC), the National Caucus and indeed, all other organs of our party for our collective effort in this direction.

“With my vantage position as a parliamentarian, I make regular contact with Nigerians from all walks of life. I am happy to report to NEC that such confidence has been reinvigorated by the way and manner in which our party has handled our challenges.

“Nevertheless, it is ‘not yet Uhuru. The charge beckons on us all, now than ever before, to be even more united in jettisoning all personal interests and assuming a more nationalistic approach in all our decisions and discourses so as to provide our compatriots with the much-needed platform to forcefully rally for the task ahead.

“We must bear in mind that our decisions and activities will not only affect the fate of our party but that of Nigerians in general in their quest to salvage our nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We must therefore be guided by the singular purpose of marching with our compatriots in their determined quest for a new beginning under the banner of the PDP.

“Leaders and elders of our party, I can assure you that Nigerians are solidly behind us. As long as we remain united and that our decisions reflect their aspiration for the new beginning, they are willing to follow us to the end, and that end is an inevitable victory, come 2023”.

He noted that “Our citizens have suffered the most unimaginable under the APC, a nightmarish pirate ship that is only out to pillage, plunder and suppress the people.

“Indeed, Nigerians cannot wait to see the APC out of office so that there can be an end to the mindless killings, terrorism, banditry, economic hardship, poverty and utter hopelessness that the APC has brought to our dear country. The only assurance of security and a return to a life of unity, peace, national cohesion and economic prosperity is in returning the PDP to power, and Nigerians are determined to follow us to the end.

“In this regard, I charge every one of us to make sacrifices as we gear up towards the forthcoming national convention so that we will elect competent national officers who will eventually lead us to victory.

“In all, one thing is sure. If we work hard and not relent, the PDP will be reinstated to power, come May 29, 2023”.

