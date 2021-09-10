By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State and former commissioner for information in the state, Hon Charles Idahosa Friday said the level of insecurity in Nigeria has overshadowed the performances of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in other sectors.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City ahead of his 68th birthday, the former ally and Political Adviser to former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole when he was governor of the state also expressed concern that they that defected to the PDP with Governor Godwin Obaseki were yet to be fully integrated into the PDP but however said a committee was already working on that.

He also said the crisis rocking the PDP may affect its fortunes in 2023.

He said “I think Nigerians are not being fair to President Muhammadu Buhari. As far as I am concerned he is not the best, but there are a lot of things that he has done that needs commendation. The masses are rating him based on the security situation in the country. I am on the board of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, I know how much he has put into that sector, he has also done in other sectors. Insecurity in the land is downplaying other achievements of this government.

“More so, people must understand COVID-19 pandemic affected virtually the economy of every country so we do not expect 100 percent performance. Nigeria is a very difficult country to manage and I hope by the grace of God he will be able to find a lasting solution to the problem of insecurity in the country.”

Speaking on the issue of Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Idahosa said the agitators have only succeeded in crippling the economy of the South East states.

According to him, “It is not IPOB that the people are supporting, they are just afraid of the destruction of their properties or being killed, not that they believe in IPOB.

“Nnamdi Kanu was not born during the Nigeria civil war, so he does not know what is called war. I saw war because I was between 15 to 16 years during the civil war, I know what war is. You can’t see any person of my age group calling for war. How can you be calling for war yet you want presidency to come to your zone it is not possible”

On the crisis in PDP he said: “from the way it is going it will be very difficult for Uche Secondus to come out of it. The gang up against him is much the crisis will consume him and it will have a devastating effect on the 2023 general election. I just pray PDP is able to get over it before the next election.”

He described politics as a game that is littered with “ungrateful” people.

“You fight battles for them, stand with them and defend them, at the end of the day, they pay you back with ingratitude.”

Vanguard News Nigeria