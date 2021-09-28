By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

Ahead of the Anambra State governorship election, a front line aspirant for the November 6 governorships ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, Sir Azuka Okwuosa, has declared that the party has all it takes to succeed Governor Willie Obiano.

Sir Okwuosa, an engineer, however said that for the party to defeat all other parties in the state for the election, it should resolve all the internal party skirmishes, crisis and problems arising from the governorship primaries so that they will go into the election as a family.

While also declaring that what transpired during the party governorship primaries is internal party affair that should be discussed internally and lasting solution found, he said that the party’s national body should act without further delay to resolve all the problems associated with that exercise.

Answering questions on the chances APC stands in winning in the forthcoming election in the state, Sir Okwuosa said, “Basically if I do not feel that the party has any chance in the state, I will not even belong to the party, let alone being in the race for the governorships ticket.

“As a front line aspirant for the party’s governorship ticket, I have faith in APC and I also have faith that the right thing has to be done in this particular dispensation, so that Anambra State will move forward in the right direction.

“So to that extent, I feel committed towards uplifting the state to a higher level. I believe that the issue of service can be manifested through different platforms.

“Being an Anambraian, I feel strongly committed towards the developmental services in the state, which ever level I find my self.”

On whether he is discouraged for not clinching the party’s ticket for the governorship election, Sir Okwuosa said: “Well the issue of what transpired in the last governorship primaries in APC in the state, I see it as an internal affair of the party which will be discussed internally.

“I also believe that lasting solution must be found at the end of the day.

“It is an internal affair of APC and I strongly believe that the party will do justice towards resolving all the skirmishes, crisis and problems arising from that primaries, on what has happened, what is happening and what will happen in future.”

