Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has appealed to Nigerians for help given the worsening humanitarian crisis in the State occasioned by the over five years stay of Benue people in Internally Displaced Persons’ camps, IDP.

He said the humanitarian crisis has overstretched resources of the state and appealed for the intervention of good spirited individuals, governments, corporate organizations and civil society groups to help the government meet the needs of the IDPs.

The Governor made the appeal Sunday at separate thanksgiving masses held at St Dominic Catholic Church Sachi and St Joseph’s Quasi-Parish Nyon in Makurdi to mark the birthday anniversary of the Benue Assembly Speaker Mr. Titus Uba and elder statesman Wanteregh Paul Unongo respectively.

Governor Ortom acknowledged the support of the Church especially the Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, Wilfred Chikpa Anagbe, the Governors of Rivers, Taraba and Akwa Ibom States, donors and faith based organisations as well as individuals to the plight of the over 1.6million IDPs in the state.

The Governor also called on Nigerians to continue to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders in the country to enable them provide leadership that would engender peace and unity in the country.

While describing the Speaker as a humble personality under whose leadership the State Assembly had enacted people-oriented laws, the Governor described Paul Unongo as an ‘encyclopedia’ in Nigerian politics under whose tutelage he learnt a number of things about leadership.

Governor Ortom directed his Commissioner for Works and Transport to immediately ensure the opening of an access road to St. Dominic Science School Ayu with a pledge to also ensure that the worship centre in the area had a good car park.

The celebrants expressed gratitude to God for adding a year to their years, even as they also thanked the Governor and other guests for identifying with them on the auspicious occasion.

