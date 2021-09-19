.

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

GUNMEN have killed three policemen and injured two persons while setting a police vehicle ablaze at the Ezeiweka area of the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra State.

An eyewitness said the incident happened at the spot where the policemen usually mount checkpoints in the area.

According to the source, the gunmen were apparently angered by the way the security operatives collect money from motorists with impunity

He said: “The residents usually feel secure because the area is very dangerous. But the way they extort motorists is what the people don’t like.

“The problem the policemen have is that they don’t listen or monitor the situation. Nigerians are angry because of the situation of things in the country and to continue to extort them every day brings more frustration”.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga said information about the attack is still sketchy.

