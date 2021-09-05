Kunle Remi, past winner of the Gulder Ultimate Show

By Ayo Onikoyi

Backed by popular demand, the Gulder Ultimate Search is back to take its viewers on a Timeless Journey of Self Discovery. The TV premiere of ‘Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age of Craftsmanship’ is set for October 16, 2021, and will run till December 19, 2021, when the grand finale will hold.

The Ultimate man/woman who finds the treasure will be rewarded with over N50 million worth of prizes in cash, a brand new SUV and other mouth-watering prizes.

Following its debut in 2004, The Gulder Ultimate Search rose quickly to become the most talked-about show, dominating conversation on television, radio and social media. The programme provided a platform for the emergence of many stars in the entertainment industry including former winners, Dominic Mudabai and Kunle Remi, and a host of other stars.

The show also became a platform to promote Nigeria’s tourist attractions. It was first held on Snake Island, Lagos in 2004 and moved to Obudu Cattle Ranch in Cross River State. Other editions were held in NIFOR, Edo State, Awgu Hills in Enugu State, Shere Hills in Jos, and other locations in Osun, Anambra and Akwa Ibom States. The last season, which was held in 2014 in Aguleri forest in Anambra state, saw the contestants search for the treasure, which was ultimately found by Chinedu Ubachukwu. He was rewarded with ₦10 million and a brand new Ford Explorer SUV.

