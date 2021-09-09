By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A group: Akoko Edo Forum (AEF) in Edo state has condemned the recent increase in the cases of kidnapping along the Auchi-Igarra -Ibillo road near Sasaro community.

There have been recent incidences of kidnappings in that axis and one of the recent being the attack on the Divisional Police Officer of Igarra police station, Suleiman Muhammed who was shot several times by suspected kidnappers and he is currently recuperating in a hospital. He was rescued by the vigilante groups in the area.

Barely 24 hours after, one Egr Femi Matthew was kidnapped on the same spot while traveling to Igarra for a family member’s burial. He was released after a huge ransom was paid.

In a communique issued after its meeting, the group also called on the state government to inculcate members of the vigilante group who have been complementing police in the area into the state vigilante scheme.

Part of the communique signed by Mary Opii and Edith Aiyede also lamented the level of underdevelopment of the area despite the local government being the oldest in the country.

The communique “Condemned the high level of insecurity, kidnapping, and infiltration of the LGA by herders and the recent shooting of Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Igarra. The Forum resolved to immediately raise funds to assist the wounded DPO.

“Empowered AEF Security Committee to develop a sustainable security plan for the LGA and liaise with Akoko Edo Vigilantes in helping to curb the activities of kidnappers and called on the Edo State Government to urgently add Akoko Edo Vigilantes into the Edo Vigilante Security Network

. Also, AEF to key into Edo State’s recent announcement to employ 10,000 people as vigilantes and equip same.

“Called on Edo State Government to enact the Anti-open grazing law as agreed by the Southern Governors.”