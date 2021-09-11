LEGANES, SPAIN – JUNE 22: Ramon Azeez controls the ball during the Liga match between CD Leganes and Granada CF at Estadio Municipal de Butarque on June 22, 2020 in Leganes, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Nigerian international midfielder Ramon Azeez is now a free agent after Granada CF decided to terminate his contract.

Azeez joined the Nazaries in January 2019 after impressing for lower league club Lugo and went on to make 46 appearances for them, scoring two goals. However, the former Golden Eaglets star spent the latter part of last season at La Liga Smartbank side FC Cartagena featuring 16 times and helping the club avoid relegation to the third-tier.

On his return to Granada, Azeez could not earn his shirt back in coach Robert Moreno’s squad, and the 28-year-old reportedly refused the loan options the club offered to him. And Granada have taken up the option of terminating his contract and that of Spaniard Álvaro Bravo.

ALSO READ: FIFA gives go-ahead for Aisha Buhari Cup

“From today, they (Azeez and Bravo) are free agents,” said Granada counsellor Patricia Rodríguez as per Larazon. “We looked for ways out for them, and they did not accept those options. We made numerous efforts and made calls to a multitude of places.”

Azeez moved straight from Future Pro Academy in Nigeria to Almeria’s youth team in 2011 and progressed until he featured for the first team. Five years and 156 games later, Almeria released him, after which the former Flying Eagles man signed for CD Ligo on a free transfer.

A Nigerian international since 2014, Azeez has only made six appearances for the Super Eagles. He represented the three-time African champions at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Vanguard News Nigeria