By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has so far secured the conviction of no fewer than 978 persons and institutions caught in the web of economic and financial crimes in the year 2021.

The Executive Chairman of EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, announced this during a courtesy visit to the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute, Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi at Jabi, Abuja.

Bawa, who said he was visiting to promote the cordial relationship between the NJI and the Commission, noted that, praised the NJI for remaning a bridge for capacity building for judges, justices, investigators and prosecutors in relevant areas for the betterment of administration of criminal justice system.

He expressed delight at the level of support from the judiciary in the fight against corruption.

Bawa disclosed that the commission had also secured hundreds of forfeiture orders leading to the recoveries of billions of Naira for various state governments and individuals.

“At the last count, we have 978 convictions this year, which is a testament to the fact that the judiciary is cooperating with us,” the EFCC boss said.

Highlighting some of the achievements of the commission, Bawa stated that the EFCC has embraced the use of technology in all its mandate areas and is working on several policy documents that will improve its effectiveness.

Responding, the NJI Administrator, Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi, assured that the Institute would continue to partner with the EFCC in the area of capacity building.

“We must complement each other so that our country can be corrupt-free. The relationship and collaboration, which has been consummated by my predecessor will not only be continued under my watch but will also be strengthened,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria