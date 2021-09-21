Gov Emmanuel And wife

Clears air on funding of wife’s charity Organization

Governor Udom Emmanuel has called on well-placed persons in Akwa Ibom State to identify with the vision of the Family Empowerment and Youth Reorientation Path-Initiative, FEYReP, to reach out to the less privileged in the society, assuring that with everyone’s support, the initiative would be sustained beyond his tenure in office.

The governor made the call at a thanksgiving service, held as part of activities to mark the sixth anniversary of FEYReP, at Insight Bible Church, Nsikak Eduok Avenue, Uyo, Monday Evening.

Governor Emmanuel lauded the ingenuity and sincerity of his wife, Dr. (Mrs.) Martha Emmanuel, and her team in piloting the charity organisation to achieve maximal results, stated that funding for the project does not involve any penny from the state coffers.

“A lot of people don’t know, not even one naira of government money enters FEYReP. We still earn money even though we’re in government. We are not buying food, not fuelling or maintaining our vehicles, or paying bills, so we plough that money back to the poor quietly”, the Governor disclosed.

He explained that his family chose to appreciate the Grace of God by channelling their earnings outside government into charity and also thanked the supporters of FEYReP who, out of love, pull their resources to support the initiative.

“FEYReP will exist beyond my time in office because it’s not about the office, but her passion, and I hope they will continue with that passion to help”

“In every human being, there are hidden things you don’t know. It’s only God that knows it all.

“Honestly I didn’t know she had so much strength until we had this opportunity to serve the people.

“Today we see a lot of people; caterers, tailors, a young girl without parents today has been called to Bar and so many who are in boarding houses. So FEYReP, at six, I’m proud of you.

“My dear wife, you’ve done well. It is only God that will reward you and I’m also glad to be part of this thanksgiving”, the governor stated.

Drawing from the scriptures in Proverbs 17:19 that whoever gives to the poor is lending to God, Governor Emmanuel urged the well-to-do to use FEYReP as machinery to give back to society.

“If you are not able to reach out to poor widows in the villages, if you bring your money, people are there to help you reach out to the people. There are a lot more people who are much more brilliant than you and me but don’t have the opportunity to go to school. If you bring money, we’ll go and fish them out and make sure they also go to school”.

He tasked FEYReP not to rest on its oars, as there are still a lot more to be done. “you’ve done well, but a job well-done means more jobs to be done and God who sees the heart will provide the resources.

“There are also a lot of individuals involved in supporting FEYReP. Let me use this platform to thank them and those who go round identifying the indigent for help”, Governor Emmanuel said.

The Akwa Ibom First Lady and bearer of the FEYReP vision, Dr. (Mrs.) Martha Emmanuel, in earlier remarks, was full of thanks to God, her husband, supporters, and staff of her pet project, FEYReP, for the six eventful years with evident testimonies of charity. This she affirmed was the essence of the evening gathering.

“Taking stock of what God has used FEYReP to do for the people of Akwa Ibom State in the past six years, it amazes me, because of that we are here this evening to tell God thank you for the grace and provision”, she said.

According to her, the journey has not been void of challenges, but even at that, God has helped FEYReP with supporters with who it could pull through, expressing her wish that the initiative does not end with her tenure as First Lady, as her passion for charity soars.