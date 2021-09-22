.

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

Kwara state government has said that it will ensure the collapsed Kosubosu-Gwasorro and Kishi-Kaiama roads linking Baruten to Kaiama Local Governments would be repaired by the federal government before the beginning of next raining season.

Commissioner for Works Engineer Rotimi Iliyasu gave the cheery news in an interview with Vanguard in Ilorin.

The ongoing heavy rains which caused the collapse of these major linkage roads had ensured economic disaster and hardship for the residents of the two local governments.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the inflow of commercial activities in the two local governments had ceased and therefore inflicted economic hardship on residents of the affected local governments.

Vanguard further gathered that no vehicle nor motorcycle could pass the roads again as a result of the poor situation hence they have been abandoned.

The Commissioner for Works Engineer Rotimi Iliyasu in an interview with Vanguard in Ilorin said that the affected road had been accommodated in the federal government’s 2022 budget as a result of the several interventions of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

He also said that he was on the entourage of the governor when he recently visited Minister of Works Babatunde Fashola in his efforts to get federal government attention to repair all the federal roads in Kwara state.

Engineer Iliyasu said, “The road has been captured under presidential order 7 just like that of Oshodi Apapa Road among others.

“I was in the company of the governor when he visited Honourable Minister of Works Babatunde Fashola in Abuja recently on the need to fix the federal government roads in Kwara. These roads you are talking about is one of them.

“We are optimistic that before next year rainy season starts, this road would have been rehabilitated. “

He however said the state government has commenced interim efforts during the ongoing raining season to ensure that the road is passable pending when the full construction would start when the rainy season ends.

The Commissioner said, “We are looking at what to do in the interim to bring life back to the affected communities. But by the grace of God before rainy season next year, the roads would have been fixed because we are ready to start work immediately the rainy season ends.”

