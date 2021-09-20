.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

ONE of the front lines gubernatorial aspirants in Delta State and erstwhile Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, weekend, said God did not make mistake in making him an Ughievwen man.

Gbagi, who stated when he played host to Ughievwen people under the auspices of Ughievwen Political Unity Forum at his Oginibo country home in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, expressed his readiness to continue to do his best for the Ughievwen people at all times.

Saying that 90% of those jostling for the governorship seat of Delta State have dropped out of the race, he said “most of the aspirants may still be doing consultation to avoid shame, but in the actual sense, they have dropped out of the race”.

He said he had some things including giving scholarships to sons and daughters of the Ughievwen people in tertiary institutions across the country, attracting school to the kingdom, building structures and bringing peace and unity to the kingdom through many ways.

Gbagi said: “The next Delta State Governor, by His grace, would come from Oginibo in Ughievwen Kingdom, Ughelli South Local Government Area. So, I urge you all to work hard for it to come to reality. Talk to people in and outside the local government area and let them know the reason why it should come to us.

“Any meeting meant for the development of Ughievwen, I am ready for it. I am pleading for your prayers to succeed because 90% of those who indicated interest to contest Delta Governorship have dropped out of the race, but may be doing consultation to avoid shame.”

Chairman of Ughievwen Political Unity Forum, Olorogun Edwin Obofukoro, who spoke earlier, said the meeting was called to sensitise the people of the happenings in the polity, urging the people to embrace the ongoing INEC voters registration exercise meant for those who had attained 18 years and those who had issues with their cards.

Obofukoro disclosed that the only Ughievwen son who have indicated interest so far to contest the governorship seat of the State in 2023 was Olorogun Gbagi, enjoining Ughievwen people to reinvigorate the love and unity that helped the late Chief James Mrakpor emerged Chairman of the defunct Ughelli Local Government Area for the 2023 governorship election.