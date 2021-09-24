By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The wanted second in command of the slain militia leader, Terwase Agwaza alias Gana, Aondofa Kefas also known as Azonto has been arrested in a joint security operation around the Benue/Taraba state border axis.

The deadly gang led by the militia leader was known to run the underworld in that axis, kidnapping, robbing, raping and killing their victims some of who were declared missing till date.

A military source who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed in Makurdi that Azonto was arrested on Thursday following a tip off after several months of search for him.

He said the arrest of the militia leader was a major breakthrough for security operatives in the fight against banditry and violent crimes in that part of the state.

ALSO READ: 5,817 Benue IDPs receive free medical care in Camp 2 Camp Medical Outreach by ESLF

He said, “with the intelligence gathering and sharing among security agencies in the North Central, the militia leader, Aondofa Kefas aka Azonto was on Thursday arrested in his hideout and he is in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.

“The arrest was actually made in Taraba state but the militia leader had been on our watch, he has been terrorising communities around Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

“So, with the endless efforts of our troops and the DSS in joint operations, we have recorded another success in the fight against banditry and criminality in this axis of the country.”

Vanguard News Nigeria