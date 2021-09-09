In a bid to deepen value chain and touch more critical aspects of their clientele, FSDH Merchant Bank seeks to grow its activities by engaging the value chains of corporates in the distributive trade.

The forum was aimed at showcasing FSDH’s value propositions such as the recently approved product paper for cement dealers, asset finance product, ‘Form Q’ for SMEs, business registration services, BTA/PTA and the business banking accounts.

Speaking at the forum, Managing Director of the bank, Mrs Bukola Smith, said that true to its nature of supporting businesses at all levels, the bank has also created custom offerings that we are persuaded really suit the needs of the average corporate value chain, ranging from specialized loan offerings, cost savings business accounts, trade solutions, asset lease finance and many more.

The Head, Value Chain Management at FSDH, Helen Nwelle, stated: “At FSDH, we are not just interested in Corporates, we are also passionate about their down-lines as they are even more pivotal towards achieving national economic development.”