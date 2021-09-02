By Chris Ochayi – Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has advised motorists and commuters travelling from or to South West, through Lokoja-Kabba- Federal Highway to ply alternative route due to the collapsed section of the road between Zariagi and Obajana cement factory.

The Corps, which conveyed the development via a statement issued by its Public Education Officer, Mr. Bisi Kazeem in Abuja, said the development has led to an obstruction of free flow of traffic

According to Mr. Kazeem, “Members of the motoring public and general commuters travelling from or to South West, through Lokoja-Kabba- Federal highway are hereby notified of the caving in of a section of the road between Zariagi and Obajana cement factory.

“This development has led to an obstruction of free flow of traffic. As all the concerned authorities are making frantic efforts to carry out emergency repairs to restore normal flow of traffic, the emergency work may take some hours to complete.

“In view of the foregoing, motorists, travelers, and the general public are hereby advised to use Lokoja-Okene-Kabba, or Lokoja-Okene-Ogorimangogo as alternative routes to or fro Southwest.

“The Federal Road Safety Corps solicits maximum cooperation of the motoring public on this development. The Corps will also continue to update the public periodically on further developments on the ameliorative work going on at the failed portion of the road.”

