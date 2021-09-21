The Federal Nigeria Society for the Blind (FNSB) has concluded arrangements to hold its 2021 annual fund raising event.

The event scheduled to hold on 2nd October 2021 is themed: “OUR STORY”.

According to the statement from FNSB”The event will be a hybrid fundraiser that will be streamed via Zoom and on YouTube from 12 noon – 2:30pm on Saturday October 2nd 2021. A number of guests will also be physically present at the centre. Covid Protocols will be strictly enforced.

“The fund raiser will support us to enrol 50 indigent people who have lost their sight so they can regain hope, restore confidence confidence and learn new skills to cope with living with blindness.

The fund raiser is also an opportunity to raise awareness on disability rights, showcase our students and the work that the Society is doing to break down barriers affecting the blind through our advocacy work and drive for inclusiveness of persons living with. visual impairments

to celebrate our donors.

Usually held in May, due to the ongoing global Covid 19 pandemic the Society has been unable to hold the yearly fundraiser, until now” the statement noted.

According to the statement ” This year’s event will be enriched with showcasing our ex and current trainees, our school band as well as a tour of all the facilities at the centre capable of training as many as a 100 people yearly.”

FNSB is excited to be evolving, adapting and embracing the changes caused by the pandemic.

It is our aim to continue to use our collective voices to raise as much awareness on the importance of inclusive laws, educational and professional opportunities for Person with Disabilities.