Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State

The Kwara Government has commenced the clearing and evacuation of debris on Asa River to prevent flood in Ilorin and environs.

Mrs Oluwatobi Banigbe, the state Commissioner for Environment, said this during the commencement of the exercise at Unity Road, Ilorin metropolis, on Saturday.

Banigbe said this in a statement signed by Mrs Taiwo Okanlawon, the Public Relation Officer of the ministry.

According to her, upon the realisation that there are debris blocking the free flow of water, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq directed the ministry and the Environmental Task Force to ensure the evacuation with utmost urgency.

“We are already doing the job and we don’t need to go through memo writing, which may take some time and the Governor does not want any delay.

ALSO READ: APC will govern Oyo come 2023 – Spokesperson

“The lives and properties of the people of the state are of paramount importance to the governor,’’ she said.

Banigbe noted that youths and professional local divers were engaged for the evacuation, which was a job opportunity for people who were professionals in the field.

She added that exactly a week ago, a delegation from Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Fund Office visited the state to inspect the river while seeking a permanent solution.

“The dredging of Asa River has been awarded and there will be channels where structures will be erected at both sides of the river to stop overflow,” she said.

The Chairman of Environmental Task Force, Alhaji Razaq Jidah, in partnership with the State Fire Service, participated in the exercise.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria