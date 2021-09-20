…To study at Nigerian Tulip Int’l college, Abuja

By Chris Ochayi

The Pharm. Abdulkareem Asuku Youth Empowerment Foundation, PAAYEF, has given scholarship to five students to study at The Nigerian Tulip Int’l college, Abuja.

The rescued five young students who almost lost their chance of a brighter future due to the lack of educational funding include Mustapha Zainab ,Yakubu Abdulbaki , Iliyasu Abdulwakeel , Hamza Sadilk and Obaro Muhammed Shuaib.

The attention of PAAYEF educational arm was called on when a set of 7 brilliant students from the Northern Nigeria of which 5 of them are from Kogi State, precisely from Okene LGA, who showed outstanding performance in the July 2021 edition of the Annual National Mathematics competition.

Their brilliant performance earned them an award of provisional admission into The Nigerian Tulip Int’l college, Abuja and partial scholarship covering just tuition, of these outstanding students, who were faced with the challenges of providing educational supplies which include school uniforms and books at the cost of N120,000 each, which could not readily be afforded.

The PAAYEF educational arm seeing this constraint was moved compassionately to ensure that such young bright dreams do not come to futility thereby come to their aid and provided the sum of N500, 000 to them.

This happens, to be just one of PAAYEF’s human gestures towards reaching out to the society, touching lives, as support towards sustainable development, starting from the grassroots as a primary point of contact.