Two-time CAF Champions League winner Enyimba FC of Aba have appointed ex-Nigerian international George Finidi as the team’s Technical Adviser.

Finidi will replace coach Fatai Osho who led the Aba Elephants to a second-place finish in the recently concluded 2020-21 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Enyimba, having won more Champions League titles and more NPFL honours than every other Nigerian team will look to count on the expertise of a man who was among the first Nigerian players to achieve success in Europe.

Finidi was a key member of the Ajax team that won three Eredivisie titles, the 1995 UEFA Champions League, the European Super Cup, and the Intercontinental Cup. He was capped 62 times by Nigeria’s Super Eagles from 1991 to 2002, winning the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia with the Super Eagles.

The 50-year-old retired from active football in 2004 and has since pursued his dreams of being a coach by acquiring a UEFA B license.

Finidi had severally been linked with the Golden Eaglets coaching role, having previously worked with the youth team of his former club Real Mallorca in Spain.

But it is with Enyimba that the former Real Betis dazzling winger will take the next step in his chosen career.

