Fight for Pillow: Let’s be cool in here, so you won’t regret outside, Whitemoney cautions Pere

By Precious Chukwudi

Whitemoney and Pere at it again. The Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, Shine Ya Eyes housemates had just finished their Pepsi task, when, suddenly, Pere started inquiring about a pillow that was missing from the blue room, which he claimed was his.

He pointed accusing fingers at Whitemoney, who said the pillow he took was from Princess’ bed.

As the heat built, Queen yelled at Pere for always trying to bully Whitemoney every opportunity he gets.

Queen said: “This is Big brother’s house Pere, not your house. Who do you think you are?

“If you are looking for highlights, come lemme give you highlights. I am not Whitemoney o. Don’t you dare try that with me.”

Whitemoney also called Pere aside and spoke to him about the pillow incident.

He told Pere: “No dey ever shush me for this house when I dey talk. We are all equals in this house, but outside we aren’t.

“Let’s be cool here, so that outside you will not gnash your teeth and say ‘Oh! Had I know’.”

