By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Feminine Health and Fibroid (FHF) Network, has unveiled plans to hold live sessions on Instagram (IG) and also organize a charity walk against fibroid disease.

Mrs Toyin Taiwo, the founder of FHF Network, who made this known in a statement, noted that the exercise is designed to provide life saving information that would help rescue women not only in Nigeria but across the globe from fibroid.

“Our IG Live sessions with professionals will hold fortnightly in October, the Charity walk: Walk &Talk Fibroid has been scheduled to hold in November and the year’s activities will be capped in December with a breakfast meet-up at venues in the UK and Nigeria to be announced shortly” the statement reads in parts.

Taiwo, in the statement reiterated that “Nothing is more important than a healthy living – and for women, this means total well-being.

“We’re here to provide support in our community through relevant discussions, hand holding, peer to peer support, education and lifestyle guidance, experience sharing, nurturing, signposting, encouraging women to speak up, promoting mental health awareness, dealing with cultural biases and pastoral care.

“We can also help find and provide sponsorship for women who qualify for contributions for diagnostic cost, treatments or surgery where required on case-to-case basis” she added.

It is recalled that during a 2 hours webinar at its inaugural launch on 18th September 2021, the Network highlighted the challenges faced by women dealing with health issues, the need for a trusted support group and the courage to speak out.

The webinar also highlighted alternative treatments for fibroid and lifestyle adjustments.

Since its inception in July 2021, FHF Network has fostered deliberate activities to support hundreds of women.

FHF Network is a support group to encourage conversations and proffer solutions concerning predominant women’s health issues including Fibroids, Endometriosis, myomectomy, hysterectomy, alternative treatments and Medicine, food and healthy lifestyle among others.