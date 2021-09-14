An official of the National Social Investment Programme(NSIP), Mrs Falilat Abdurasaq has said that the Federal Government’s cash disbursement has so far recorded success in Kogi.

Abdurasaq told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Tuesday in Lokoja that the disbursement of the N20,000 monthly stipend would include payment of its backlog.

He said that the over 74,000 beneficiaries in the state would be paid their four months of unpaid stipends from January to April this year.

The Head of Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) Unit of NISP, Kogi, expressed satisfaction at the level of success recorded by the programme in the state.

”We thank God Almighty for his protection and the programme’s success. In spite of having more than double of the beneficiaries we have been paying before, the disbursement recorded a huge success.

”It was a hitch-free exercise as there was no case of robbery or any form of attack on our officials; so, it was very successful, and we achieved over 90 per cent success across the state,” she said.

Abdulrasaq, however, said that there were some challenges of reaching rural communities in Ibaji and Bassa Local Government Areas of the state due to flooding.

According to her, the organisation is able to reach some communities through determination in order not to deprive them of their stipends.

”But in spite of all these challenges, we thank God we are able to reach out to over 90 per cent of our beneficiaries across the 21 local government areas of the state,” she said.

Abdulrasaq reiterated that the cash transfer was in fulfilment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

She said that CCT was meant to reduce poverty among at the poorest of the poor, adding that the initiative had impacted the lives of the beneficiaries.

The NISP official said that the beneficiaries had also developed saving culture through contributory savings, acquired skills and assets individually and in groups.

She added that the stipends had improved the beneficiaries’ wellbeing and consumption levels.

Abdulrasaq enjoined the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously for the purpose it was meant.

She commended Gov. Yahaya Bello for his support through the office of the Kogi NSIP Focal Person, Abdulkareem Onyekehi; security agencies, local government area chairmen.

Abdulrasaq appealed to the state government to sustain the programme after the Federal Government’s intervention.