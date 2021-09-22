By Emma Ujah

The federal government has raised the sum of $4 billion through Eurobonds.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) announced last night that the $3 billion offer was heavily oversubscribed, as investors were ready to invest $12.2 billion.

Consequently, the government decided to raise $1 billion more than the $3 billion original offer.

According to the DMO, “This exceptional performance has been described as ‘one of the biggest financial trades to come out of Africa in 2021 and an excellent outcome.”

It added that the size of the Order Book and the quality of investors demonstrated confidence in the Nigerian economy.

The bonds were in three tenors: seven-year, 12-year and 30.

The government raised $1.25 billion for seven years at a yield of 6.125% ; $1.5 billion from the 12-year bond at 7.375% and $1.25 billion was sold for the 30-year tenor at 8.25%.

Settlement would take place on September 28 for the bond the bond which would be listed on the London and Nigerian Stock Exchanges.

The DMO explained that the Eurobonds were part of a government plan to raise 2.343 trillion naira ($5.71 billion) in external financing to help fund spending in 2021 and to partly finance the 5.6 trillion naira deficit.

