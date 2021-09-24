Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government has alerted the general public to heightened security activities preparatory to the events marking the country’s 61st Independence anniversary.

The alert was contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

The Minister however urged residents of the Federal Capital Territory and its environs not to panic and to go about their legitimate activities.

“Residents are enjoined to report suspicious persons and movements to the security agencies,” he said.

