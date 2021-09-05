By Victoria Ojeme

Nigerian government has condemned the coup de’tat in the Republic of Guinea in the early hours of Sunday.

In a statement made available to journalists, signed by the spokesperson of the ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mrs Esther Sunsuwa.

According to the statement, “the government of Nigeria strongly condemn and rejects any unconstitutional change of government and therefore calls on those behind this coup to restore constitutional order without delay and protect all lives and property.

In a video, the soldiers from a unit of elite Special Forces ask President Condé to confirm he is unharmed but he refuses to respond.

Report had it that all land and air borders have been closed and the government dissolved.

The only bridge connecting the mainland to the Kaloum peninsular, which houses most ministries and the presidential palace, has been sealed off and many soldiers, some heavily armed, have been posted around the palace, a military source told Reuters news agency.

