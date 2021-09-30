Minister of Communications, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami

…Says internet no longer a luxury

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami says the National Spectrum Management Council, NSMC has agreed to make spectrum available to the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC for onward deployment of 5G network across the country.

The minister dropped the hint yesterday at the 2021 Nigeria Internet Governance Forum, NIGF held at NCC Annex building, Mbora in Abuja.

He said the Council had discussed the issue extensively and have concluded to release spectrums to NCC to administer same to relevant service providers on behalf of federal government for deployment of 5G network for ubiquitous broadband services.

He said the need to deploy 5G network in Nigeria became necessary because it would increase internet access in both urban and rural areas, noting that internet is no longer a luxury but a prerequisite for economic development of the country.

‘‘AT the National Spectrum Management Council, we have discussed the issue extensively and decided t release spectrum that are available for 5G deployment. The Council will release the spectrum to NCC that will administer them to Nigerians on behalf of federal government and make sure it reach all the operators, so that we will be able to have 5G services.

‘‘This will increase broadband penetration and also the speed because 5G is at least 20 times faster than 4G when it is available. This will be useful for our education, health, security management and governance and many more.

‘‘We must ensure that 5G is not used against the nation and its unity. Let us use it for the good of our country and benefit of all. There is a lot to be done in terms of broadband penetration because as it is today, in rural communities, only 10 percent have access to fixed broadband infrastructure globally.’’

He also said: ‘‘In addition, we have been addressing the issues which help to increase the cost of broadband in the country. For example, before now, the charges for Right of Way, RoW was 6000 per linear metre but now, it has dropped by more than 98 percent, while some states even charge as low as 145 per linear meter” he added.

