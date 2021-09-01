The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a new National Policy for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the country.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, disclosed this when she briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the Federal Executive Council meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

She described the policy as a milestone in government’s determination to bring succour to displaced persons.

“Today at Council, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, presented a memo for the approval of a draft national policy on Internally Displaced Persons in Nigeria.

“I must say that today is a great day for the ministry and the government because this administration has reached another milestone for the purpose of internally displaced persons.

“The National Policy on Internal Displacements provides a platform for all relevant actors in the humanitarian and development space to key in and contribute towards a common goal,” he said.

According to the minister, the overall goal of the policy is to strengthen the institutional mechanism and frameworks for the realization of the rights, dignity and wellbeing of vulnerable populations through the mitigation of impact and achievement of durable solutions to internal displacements.

She said: “With the approval of the policy, a multi-sectorial structure will fully emerge, which will ensure a coordinated, operational and strategic response to all the humanitarian challenges our great nation is facing.”