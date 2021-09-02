.

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA, through the Ministerial Task Team on City Sanitation on Thursday, raided criminal hideouts in Gwarinpa Estate, with 59 suspects arrested in the process.

They were arrested during the continuation of the ongoing demolition exercise at “Yan Kasuwa” on 6th Avenue Gwarinpa Estate.

The Task Team Chairman, Mr Ikharo Attah, who led the operation, said the 49 suspects stopped passers-by and dispossessed them of their belongings after the joint team had finished its operation.

“Most of the criminals took advantage of the cleanup exercise and went on a looting spree, dispossessing passersby of their belongings.

“This shows why we are demolishing Illegal structures. There are illegal structures, shanties and fences almost everywhere in Gwarinpa Estate. These are criminal hideouts which we will not allow to stay”, he stated.

Attah regretted the increasing number of shanties in the Federal Capital Territory and warned that the administration of Malam Muhammad Musa Bello will not allow illegality to become the order of the day.

One of the victims, Mohammed Awwal an Immigration officer who spoke on behalf of others, said; “They forcefully collected my mobile phone and foodstuff with cash in the vehicle while I was driving through this place. I have identified one among those arrested”.

The 49 suspects who had turned the demolition exercise into a looting spree have been taken to Efab Police station, Galadimawa for further interrogation and possible prosecution.