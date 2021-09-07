By Harris Emmanuel, UYO

A 10-year-old primary six pupil was reportedly killed in Ekpat Iduot village, Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State by his father and stepmother, who accused him of being a wizard and the source of their misfortunes.

Vanguard gathered that the father identified as Kufre and the boy’s stepmother, Rita, on August 29, mixed a rat poison popularly called “otapiapia” and patiently waited for neighbours to leave for church service before perfecting their evil plan.

Sources said as soon as the neighbours left for church, the stepmother, who also has two children for Kufre, pounced on the boy and beat him to stupor; the boy escaped into the bush.

Not still satisfied with the beating, she was said to have called her husband, who brought the poison, mixed with water and put in a rubber tube and waited for the appropriate time to execute the plan.

The boy, thinking that the situation was calm and safe, returned home only to the waiting hands of his father, who held him, while the wife pumped the liquid content into his stomach through the anus.

The poison was said to have killed the boy within minutes and the parents, realising that he was dead, covered him with clothes and then prepared food to eat.

Unfortunately for them, one of the relatives, who visited the family, raised the alarm after inquiring about the boy’s wellbeing, which attracted the villagers who then invited the police.

An officer at the Division, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the arrest of the two suspects, adding that investigation into the case has commenced.

