The beautiful and elegant on-air-personality, Toyosi Olosunde, of Splash FM Ibadan has recently become the cynosure of all eyes, hosting the red carpets of major events in Ibadan and other cities in Oyo State.

The fast Rising OAP took her craft to the next level by creating “Toyosi’s Carpet”. This is her well arranged and customized red carpet at major events within the city of Ibadan. Toyosi has interviewed major celebrities in the entertainment industry, including Fireboy, Olu Maintain, Reminisce, Adetoun Project Fame, Fathia Balogun, Rose Odika, Funsho Adeolu, Taiye Currency, and a lot too numerous to mention, and she has decided to take this competence to major events in the city.

Toyosi is a very important part of the Splash FM family, and her on-air prowess has earned her a lot of accolades and awards. Major showbiz buffs in Oyo State now choose this beautiful lady to hold down their red carpets, as she always hold very interesting conversations with guests.