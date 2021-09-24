



By Marie-Therese Nanlong

AFTER being delayed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, strike action and security breaches in parts of the state, students of the Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin Ladi, were delighted when their second semester examinations was to resume on Monday this week.



And, basking in the euphoria of writing the examination to bring the prolonged session to an end, the students trooped out to the two campuses of the institution in Jos and Heipang. But this was not to be as the lecturers, who were meant to conduct the exams, were nowhere to be found.



The anxious and wearied students were later told that their teachers had gone on strike to press home some welfare demands with the state government and would, therefore, not be around to conduct the examinations.



The information infuriated the aggrieved students, who wasted no time in taking the laws into their hands as a way of demonstrating their anger and resentment over the betrayal by their teachers.



They not only blocked the roads leading to the areas but also stormed available places to draw attention to their plight. But as security agents promptly intervened to halt the protest all hell was let loose.



They swung into action and pushed back the demonstrators; and by the time the dust settled, one student was reportedly killed and several others injured.

Sources confirmed security agents also invaded some students’ homes in the neighbourhood of the main campus at Heipang, pulled out students from their rooms, beat and injured many of them in the process.



A victim, Fejiro Efe, claimed that his roommate, who was not part of the protest, suffered unjustly in the hands of security agents. His words: “We woke up very early to prepare for the exams but when we arrived the school, the admin block and all other departments were locked and the students started protesting, blocking the road in the process. As we were expressing our disappointment at the postponement of the exams, we crossed the road and went back to our rooms. Some of my neighbours also came back to the compound, which is opposite the gate of the main campus.”

“Shortly after we returned, a Hilux van filled with security personnel arrived, blowing sirens and throwing tear gas canisters. As they were doing that, there was confusion and students started running. The security personnel started shooting, sounds of gunshots were everywhere.

“ We were still inside our room using water to wash our faces. Before we knew what was happening, civil defence personnel broke into our compound and others that are close to the road and used their legs to break the door. As they tried to do so, we voluntarily opened the doors for them. They forced themselves into the rooms and started beating some of us. They also dragged some of the students into their waiting vans but we were saved from further beatings when the Students Union President arrived and rescued us from them. My friend’s head was broken while I also sustained some bruises.”



The National Association of Polytechnic Students, NAPS, accused solders attached to the ‘Operation Safe Haven, OpSH, an allegation, which the military promptly denied. In a statement, the Information Officer, Major Ishaku Takwa said, “The Operation Safe Haven has noted a statement signed and released by Sunday Asuku, the President, National Association of Polytechnic Students, NAPS, Plateau State condemning the Nigerian Army.



“The statement alleged that trigger- happy personnel of the Nigerian Army under Operation Safe Haven invaded their campus and unleashed terror on peaceful protesters, leaving one dead and so many hospitalised. The allegation levelled against troops of Operation Safe Haven is baseless, false and unfounded.”

The military spokesman maintained that although the ban on protest by groups or persons in the state by the Nigeria Police is still in force, the protest by the students was unnecessary.

“No personnel serving in Operation Safe Haven fired at any protesting student. Security agencies professionally dispersed the protesting students who barricaded the major road linking Jos Metropolis with other states causing traffic jam to commuters.”



But the Plateau State Government, which had earlier denied the death of any student, later recanted, saying they had no such information at the time of the denial. The State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dan Manjang, said that the position of the state was based on information at its disposal at the time it made the claim.



“As at the time the press statement was issued, there was no reported death as a result of the protests. However, the Government has regrettably received the sad news from the police of the death of one of the students, who was said to have been hit by a stray bullet and taken to hospital for treatment but could not survive.



“This is a very sad development, which the Government totally condemns and has therefore directed an immediate and thorough investigation to be conducted into the circumstances leading to the death of the student,” Manjang stated.