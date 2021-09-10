File photo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Unknown gunmen have killed the former traditional ruler of Mkpunando Aguleri in Anambra East local government area, Igwe Alex Edozieuno along the Ezu Bridge, Otuocha.

The former monarch, 62, was allegedly killed alongside his driver, Chukwuemeka.

It was not clear at press time what led to the killing, some people in the area believed it was a pure assassination.

Edozieuno was one of the 12 traditional rulers in the state suspended last year by Governor Willie Obiano for visiting President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja in the company of the billionaire oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze.

Following the incident, his subjects subsequently dethroned him and crowned another traditional ruler.

It was gathered that the Royal father was shot in the head and dragged into the nearby bush, while his driver who was equally shot in the head was left in the vehicle.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO in the state, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the incident said the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Tony Olofu, had already visited the crime scene.

The PPRO said: “The CP described the incident as man’s inhumanity to man and he has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

“The exhibits recovered from the scene of the crime include one Lexus 470 with plate Reg No Aguleri-1 belonging to the victim and some expended ammunition.

“The bodies of the victims have been deposited in a mortuary”.

