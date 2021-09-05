By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The former Chairman of Nigeria Television Authority, NTA, Board of Directors, Chief Patrick Ogbu has declared his intention to context the 2023 governorship election in Benue state on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Chief Ogbu made the declaration weekend when he led his supporters, selected stakeholders and friends to the PDP Secretariat in Makurdi to inform the State Working Committee of his intention.

While soliciting the support of stakeholders, religious and traditional leaders, elder statesmen, professionals and youths, the aspirants promised to lay emphasis on “nine key areas within an infrastructural framework” if elected Governor of the state

According to Chief Ogbu who is the presently the Caretaker Secretary of PDP in Plateau state, the cardinal areas would include Revenue Generation, Infrastructure, Health, Education, Agriculture, Pension Matters, Tourism and Entrepreneurship and Security.

He acknowledged the foundation already laid by past and the present administration saying “I therefore hold it as scrious duty to the people of Benue State to pursue with a passion and zeal, relentlessly and diligently those well-structured foundations provided on governance issues for economic rejuvenation, revenue generation, agricultural repositioning, educational reforms, healthcare delivery, infrastructure development, environmental beautification, industry and investment expansion, entrepreneurship, social development and advancement in tourism exploitation.

“The State under my leadership would strive to harness the State’s resources and promote prosperity through an efficient, dynamic and self-reliant economy.

“The affairs of the State will be administered in such a manner as to secure the maximum welfare, freedom and prosperity of every citizen on the basis of social justice, equality of status and opportunity.”

In his remark, the Chairman of Plateau state PDP Caretaker Committee, Senator Tunde Ogbeha represented by a member of the Committee, Mr. Istifamus Mwansat sued for support for the candidature of aspirant.

Welcoming the team, Chairmen of Benue PDP, Sir John Ngbede assured the aspirant that the party would ensure a level playing field for all aspirants stressing that the leader of the party in the state Governor Samuel Ortom had no preferred candidate.