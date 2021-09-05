Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has appointed Modibbo Abdulkadir Ahmed, son of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Late Abdulkadir Ahmed as the state’s Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development.

Reacting to the development, Honorable Modibbo Abdulkadir expressed gratitude to the governor for finding him worthy of such position and promised to justify the confidence reposed in him.

He pledged to do his best by working round the clock to ensure that the state access more interventions from both public and private financial institutions and other donor organizations for the economic advancement of the state.

He said: “I am short of words to express my deepest gratitude to His Excellency, our amiable Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed for seeing trust in me to be appointed as Commissioner Finance.

“We must appreciate the governor for the opportunity given to our family because my late father was a one-time Commissioner for finance in Bauchi State before he was appointed CBN Governor.

“I will assure the Governor that I will make good use of his connection and that of my late father to ensure that, more resources and opportunities come to our state to enable our hardworking Governor continue with the execution of his legacy projects.”

Honorable Modibbo Abdulkadir also solicited for the total support and commitment to duty of both management and members of staff of the ministry of finance for effective service delivery.

