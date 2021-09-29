Horse racing fans look forward to the Breeders’ Cup every year, as it is the traditional closing parties of the year for some of the biggest stars in the sport.

This year’s event looks set to be one of the best in recent years, with a number of global stars set to embark on Del Mar for their chance to win some of the most lucrative races in the world.

Nonetheless, what do you need to know about the Breeders’ Cup before it takes place later in the year?

When & Where Is The Breeders’ Cup?

The Breeders’ Cup moves to a new home annually, and this year’s event will be staged at the beautiful Del Mar track in California. Races will take place across Friday, 5th November and Saturday, 6th November.

It is the second time that Del Mar has hosted the huge racing event, with the first time coming back in 2017. The Breeders’ Cup in 2022 will be taking place at Keeneland for a third time.

Check the 2021 Breeders’ Cup Odds here.

What Races Will Be Taking Place?

Following the discontinuation of the Breeders’ Cup Marathon and Juvenile Sprint in 2013 and 2012, respectively, there are now 14 races that make up the Breeders’ Cup, with each offering different purses.

The most lucrative of the meet is the Breeders’ Cup Classic, which boasts a purse of $6 million, which makes it one of the richest races in the world. The Breeders’ Cup Turf is the second most expensive race of the meeting with a purse of $4 million.

Six races have purses of $2 million, and they include the Breeders’ Cup Distaff, Mile, Sprint and Filly & Mare Turf. The remaining six races that are competed at the Breeders’ Cup all have a purse of $1 million. Among the races to have this purse include the Turf Sprint, Dirt Mile, Juvenile Turf and Filly & Mare Sprint.

How Do Horses Enter Races?

Due to the competition for entries for races taking place at the Breeders’ Cup, the starting spots are earned during Challenge Races throughout the season. These are ‘Win and You’re In’ and are staged around the world from the start of January. Races in South America include the Gran Premio Criadores and Gran Premio Club Hipico Falabella.

Meanwhile, the Yasuna Kinen and Takarazuka Kinen are the big Challenge races that take place in Japan. European races such as the King George & Queen Elizabeth Stakes, Juddmonte International Stakes and the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe are also Challenge races.

The vast majority of the Challenge races take place in the United States, with the winners of the Pacific Classic, The Whitney and Haskell Stakes all entering into the Classic.

Leading Jockeys, Trainers & Owners

Some trainers and jockeys are more successful than others when it comes to the Breeders’ Cup. Mike Smith is the current most successful jockey in the history of the event, having picked up 26 wins during his career. John Velazquez isn’t that far behind him, having won 18 times.

Jerry Bailey and Frankie Dettori also make up the places in the top four. D.Wayne Lukas is narrowly the most successful trainer at the Breeders’ Cup with 20 winners, with Bob Baffert and Chad Brown in second and third, respectively.

Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien has also experienced huge successes at the Breeders’ Cup, winning 13 times. Juddmonte Farms are the most successful owners in terms of earnings, having amassed returned of over $17 million.

Meanwhile, Godolphin are in second with earnings of $15 million, and Magnier are the only other owners to have eclipsed the $10 million barrier.