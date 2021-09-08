Eunisell Golden Boot: Nwankwo, Atshimene emerge joint winners

Silas Nwankwo

Eunisell, the sponsor of the prestigious Eunisell Boot award for the highest goal scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), has announced the duo of Nasarawa United’s Silas Nwankwo and Akwa United’s Charles Atshimene as joint winners of the award for the 2020/21 season.

Celebrating Nwankwo and Atshimene highlights Eunisell’s commitment to the growth of football in Nigeria, as each goal scored during the season has a premium value of N200,000 set by Eunisell to inspire players to score more goals.

The pair will receive N3.8m each for scoring 19 goals and receive the coveted Eunisell Boot.

History will be made by Eunisell as this will be the first time in the history of the domestic league that N7.6 million will be splashed on two players for their individual feats. It will also be the second time Eunisell will celebrate joint winners after the duo of Mfon Udoh and Ibrahim Sunusi, in 2019.

Charles Atshimene

Speaking on the decision to honour both players, Group Managing Director of Eunisell Limited, Chika Ikenga said: “The Eunisell Boot aims to bring more attention to the Nigerian League and raise the profile.

“Now is the time to grow our league. The talent, market and opportunity are there. Football is an ecosystem that contributes significantly to our economy.”

Both players scored 19 goals each in a neck-and-neck race during the just-concluded season that went down to the wire on the last day when they played on the road.

Interestingly, they were tied on 18 goals before the last matchday.

Atshimene scored his 19th goal in a 1-1 draw at Lobi Stars, while Nwankwo responded with a late goal in additional time at Abia Warriors, where his team was defeated 3-1.

Instituted by Eunisell, West Africa’s largest independent chemical as well as oil and gas engineering solutions company, the Eunisell Boot seeks to instil greatness in players in the domestic top flight and celebrate their success story.

Vanguard News Nigeria