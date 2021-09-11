The proposed Obidigwechukwu Foundation Cup, an initiative of founder and chairman of Obidigwe Chukwu Football Academy, Mr Odibigwe Favour Miracle has got the backing of the Enugu Stae Football Association.

Speaking after a meeting with the Chairman of the state Football Association Barrister Tony Ugwu and Chairman of the Enugu State Grassroots Football Association, Honourable Christian Uduma during the week, Obidigwe Favour Miracle told the media that their meeting was successful.

“I am happy to announce to you that the tournament which was originally planned for November this year will now hold in the second quarter of 2022 as we have looked into the modalities and logistics for the event.”

He said that at the meeting with the state FA, he was advised to move the tournament, which is meant for U14s to next year when schools would be on holiday. “We reasoned together and I bought their ideas because the kids are the most important factor in the entire scheme of things.

“We are on track to stage one of the best grassroots tournaments in the state,” Obidigwe Chukwu said.

The Obidigwe Chukwu Football Academy which is based in Akiyi Umulokpa, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu state runs programmes for U14, U16 and U20.

