Enugu State House of Assembly has passed the anti-open grazing bill brought before it.

The bill which is for a law to prohibit open grazing, regulate cattle ranching, and for connected purposes was passed during the Assembly plenary in Enugu on Thursday.

The leader of the Assembly, Mr Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, said the passage followed the consideration of the report of the public hearing, presented by the chairman of its joint committee, Mrs Amaka Ugwueze.

The Joint Committee is on Agriculture and Natural Resources, Judiciary, Public Petitions, Ethics and Privileges, Youth, Sports, and Security Matters.

Ezeugwu said that the bill would be cited as Enugu State Prohibition of Open Grazing, Regulate Cattle Ranching, and other Connected Purposes (HB.7) 2021.

The lawmaker explained that the bill would ensure security and peace in the state.

The joint committee had on Tuesday held a public hearing on the bill.

It was where residents represented by the traditional rulers, town union leaders, leaders of various groups, and institutions gave the Assembly the support to go ahead with passage of the bill.

The House had also received and accepted the report from the member representing Isi-Uzo constituency Mrs Amaka Ugwueze that all the oral and written submissions received by the committee were in support of immediate passage of the bill.

The bill is a 16-page document with 36 sections.

Speaking after the passage, the Speaker of the Assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi, emphasized that the bill was not targeted at anybody or group but for the good people of the state and others that live in it.

Ubosi thanked the sponsors, noting that the people of the state had been clamoring for the law for a long time.

He also expressed optimism that Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi would not waste time in accenting to it.

The Speaker thanked the Joint Committee Chairman, Mrs Ugwueze, the Co-chairmen, Mr Emma Ugwuerua and Mr Chinedu Okwu as well as other members for their expertise and the speed with which they handled the assignment.