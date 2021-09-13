By Abdulmumin Murtala, KANO

The non-inclusion of entrepreneurial studies in the educational curriculum from the primary to tertiary level has been described as mistake as the need for it was emphasised as the way to reduce joblessness.

This was made known by the Director-General of the Arewa Entrepreneurship Initiative (AEI) Alhaji Aminu Bello Sokoto, while speaking with newsmen in Kano at the inaugural meeting of the organisation on Saturday.

Aminu Bello emphasised on the need to change the mindset of the people to accept the fact that they need to embrace the modern ways and opportunities to build their businesses and services for the better, while insisting that it is not possible for everybody to have a white collar job in the country.

He called on school leavers to embrace entrepreneurship and not to wait for white collar jobs because it is the strength behind the economy without which it will collapse.

“We all know that government has made a mistake by not including entrepreneurship in the educational curriculum and we all see the result.

“It is clear that government cannot provide everyone with a job. So even if you are working with government, start thinking of becoming an entrepreneur.

“We are here in Kano for a familiarisation visit of our state chapter to enlighten the people more on the essence of the Arewa Entrepreneurship Initiative and what we are doing.

“We are trying to change the mindset of our people in the northern Nigeria in particular on how they are doing some things like businesses, services and others.

“We want to create a proper enabling environment for business for our teaming members and Nigeria as a whole.

“Going by what is happening in the north and Nigeria as a whole, and in fact the world at large, the establishment this organisation cannot be overemphasised.

“One can spend years from primary to secondary and to tertiary education level. If he waits to look for a white collar job, he will spend additional years without finding any because government has no job to give him.

“But in those years he will be wasting, if he engages in entrepreneurship he will sure be getting something to sustain him,” Aminu Bello told newsmen.

Vanguard News Nigeria