The Enterprising Women Awards, which is championed by The Christiana George Foundation, a Charity organisation that basically supports only women and the Girl Child, seeks to celebrate women from 11 major spheres of life and influence, including Business, Education, Sports, Science and Innovation, Entrepreneurship and 6 other categories.

This award is infact the first indigenous award platform that comes with Financial Reward for a few categories, with these winners getting a Plaque, a certificate and N100,000 cash. The cash inclusion is basically to say thank you for being such an inspiration to our world. These categories are the Social Works Category, the Media Category, and the Entrepreneurship Category.

The age bracket for nominations have been pegged between 25 and 55, this is to allow young budding ladies and businesses to understudy and become proteges to older women so as to grow with requisite mentorship.

The Christiana George Foundation believes African women are not appreciated and celebrated enough for their hard work and influence within the continent, hence this reward platform, which intends to grow and get bigger on a yearly basis.

Speaking with the President of the Foundation, Ambassador Ayo George, he was excited about the direction of the Foundation. He said “women deserve so much more than what they are getting now. Looking at various global statistics, African women are the least appreciated. They are the ones that rarely get leadership positions, just because they are women. Our foundation is focused majorly on women and this is our own way to say thank you to African women that have beyond the limitations, excelled in their various fields of endeavour.

Hoping the Covid-19 virus will continue to recede and the curve flattened, Lagos has emerged the host city of this maiden edition, coming up in November, because of its exquisite nature and the need to keep putting Lagos State on the global map.

The theme for the 2021 edition: African Women Deserve More!