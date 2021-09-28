A 32-year-old computer engineer, Chinedu Emmanuel, who allegedly stole a laptop valued at N250,000, was on Tuesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Emmanuel, a resident of Akowonjo, Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Mojirade Edeme, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 3 at Ikeja, Lagos State.

Edeme said that the defendant stole the laptop belonging to the complainant, Mr Kingsley Okoh, who gave him the laptop to repair.

She said when the complainant wanted to collect his laptop, the defendant could not produce it.

The prosecutor said the case was reported to the police leading to the arrest of the defendant.

She noted that the offence violated Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which stipulates three years imprisonment.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A Dirisu, granted the defendant N200,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Dirisu said that the surety should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until October 19 for further hearing.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria