Global smartphone brand Infinix has embarked on a corporate partnership with the Royal Observatory Greenwich in London as part of the company’s commitment and pursuit towards science and innovation and is an exciting way to bring the public closer to astronomy using ground breaking new technology from Infinix.

As part of their support, Infinix is also making a sizable donation to the Annie Maunder Astrographic Telescope at the Royal Observatory so that people can learn about the universe and get inspired to explore for generations to come.

Skye Chen, Head of Infinix Global Public Relations said, “Infinix is proud to be on the list of donors to the Greenwich Observatory as a supporter of astronomy. As a supporter of astronomy, Infinix has kept a ‘true-to-heart’ brand spirit of empowering today’s youth in the emerging markets to explore themselves, which has deeply resonated with space exploration and Greenwich’s philosophy in exploring astronomy.

Also speaking, Lucy Cooke, Head of Development at Royal Museums Greenwich said, “We are very grateful for Infinix’s generous support and commitment to increasing access to astronomy. The collaboration is a natural fit for both our organisations, and we are delighted that together, we can give more people the opportunity to explore and experience the Moon and universe.”

As part of the corporate partnership, Infinix will be holding an online workshop at the world-famous UNESCO world heritage site at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, titled “Infinix presents: See beyond”, on September 13th, 2021, which will bring together a unique panel of experts, hailing from both the astronomy and technology fields.

Starting from where the eastern and western hemispheres meet, the Observatory will also be the launch location of Infinix’s brand new smartphone that features ground-breaking photography technology, aiming to provide a creative platform for the younger generation, and take them from ZERO to hero.Stay tuned to social media Facebook, and Instagram @Infinixnigeria and website updates at http://www.Infinixmobility.com/ng for more information on the corporate partnership and the Infinix presents: See beyond event.