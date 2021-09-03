…seeks media campaign against energy theft, vandalization of facilities

By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu – Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has assured customers within its franchise of renewed vigour to engineer steady power supply.

This came with an appeal for a sustained media campaign against energy theft and vandalization of power infrastructure.

The recently appointed Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Praveen Chorghade made the appeal when he hosted the new leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Enugu Correspondents’ Chapel who were in his office on a courtesy visit.

Praveen, an Electrical Engineer, Technologist and Management professional, who is bringing on board his wealth of experience garnered over 38 years across the major facets of the electricity value chain, said he was committed to 24-hour power supply in the area.

He said within the last two months that he assumed office, “I have been working with the staff on taking the EEDC forward by improving the power supply to the customers.”

“This is an opportunity for all of us now to transform EEDC to a bigger organisation which will be much more responsive and effective in terms of power supply and we have committed ourselves to achieving uninterrupted power supply to all our customers both private, domestic and commercial electricity users in all our supply area and this we want to achieve no sooner than now,” the MD said.

While lamenting continuous energy loss owing to theft, vandalism, among others, he sought the cooperation of the media and the entire customers in order to sustain the improved power supply.

“We will provide our customers with 24/7 electricity supply as much as required for domestic and commercial uses, and we expect the customers to pay their legitimate bill that will help us sustain the business. We need all your support because electricity is part of life.

“Therefore, we have agreed to provide 24/7 power supply to our customers, so that the first anger of our customer is taken care of and moving ahead, we want to treat our customers with affection.

“I am so elated to receive the leadership of the media today, and I plead with you to continue this partnership,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the NUJ, Enugu Correspondents’ Chapel, Comrade Lawrence Njoku told the EEDC boss that the union was ready to collaborate with the organization in order to ensure efficient service delivery.

Njoku, who acknowledged the steady improvement in power supply, urged the company to sustain the tempo.

“We can say that customers are now happy with the serious improvement in power supply. We commend the EEDC for that feat.

“On our part, we shall continue to carry on the campaign, especially against power theft and vandalism,” he stated.